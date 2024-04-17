Alabuga special economic zone working normally after drone destruction

KAZAN, April 17. /TASS/. The Alabuga special economic zone is functioning normally after drone destruction over the territory of Tatarstan, head of the Elabuga municipal district Rustem Nuriev said on his Telegram channel.

"We hasten to inform that nothing was destroyed and nobody was injured. Law enforcement agencies are performing necessary activities in-situ. Staff security support measures were implemented in the Alabuga special economic zone. The special economic zone is working normally," he said.

The situation is under control in the city, Nuriev added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the air defense systems destroyed a Ukraine drone in Tatarstan at about 11:20 a.m. Moscow time (08:20 a.m. GMT).