{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Seven monthly weather records set in Moscow in September – official

It is reported that September of this year became the warmest and driest first autumn month in the entire history of meteorological observations in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. This year’s September was not only the warmest and the driest first autumn month in the entire history of meteorological observations in Moscow, it also set a number of other records, Roman Vilfand, the scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, has told TASS.

"This September turned out to be not only the warmest and the driest, as was reported previously, it also set a number of other records," he said. "First of all, this month’s average atmospheric pressure was the highest in the entire history of observations. Secondly, the combined duration of cloudy periods was the shortest ever. Besides, combined solar radiation was the highest-ever. The energy of solar rays was at the maximum. Also, this September saw the largest amount of natural light over the entire period of meteorological observations."

According to Vilfand, this month also saw the highest-ever levels of ultraviolet radiation.

"I’m referring to harmless radiation, of course. UV index did not exceed the dangerous mark," he added.

Tags
Moscow
Ukraine crisis
Thousands take to Berlin streets to protest government policies, arms supplies to Ukraine
A special rostrum was put up for the protesters from where musical compositions were played, and from where activists chanted slogans
Read more
No additional mobilization, Kadyrov's role in special op: what Shoigu's report was about
The defense minister also pointed out that the Russian military had significantly weakened the combat strength of the Ukrainian troops and thanked the peacekeepers stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Russia observes nuclear testing moratorium, no need to discuss this officially — Kremlin
"I do not think that such discussions are possible from an official point of view," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian forces strike Kharkov armor plant in Ukraine operation
It is also reported that the Russian military eliminated roughly 60 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day
Read more
Ukrainian command forbids troops to group together fearing mutiny — ex-Pentagon official
Douglas Macgregor pointed out that distrust pervaded a military that sees its leadership send them to their deaths
Read more
Ukrainians shell factory in Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod Region
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, emergencies services are clarifying the consequences on the ground
Read more
Kiev been pushed by West toward aggression against own population for 8 years — diplomat
According to Oleg Gavrilov, these actions are geared to form a source of threats to Moscow at the Russian borders
Read more
Russian legislator suspects US labs’ involvement in strange infections in Ukrainian army
Irina Yarovaya recalled that in accordance with the US project codenamed UP-8 "laboratories in Lvov, Kharkov, Odessa and Kiev, conducted tests under the guidance of US military specialists on more than 4,000 military servicemen"
Read more
No one demanded Armenia withdraw from CSTO security bloc – foreign minister
According to Ararat Mirzoyan, we are talking about the international partners of the republic
Read more
Trudeau’s excuses for honoring Nazi in parliament look miserable — Lavrov
"I think that anyone in his right mind here realizes that it could not happen the way Trudeau is now trying to make everyone believe," the Russian foreign minister added
Read more
Russia, Brazil to strengthen cooperation on multilateral platforms, top diplomats say
Foreign Ministers of Russia Sergei Lavrov and Brazil Mauro Vieira exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 195th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations
Read more
Sanya holds forum on capitalizing Hainan's sustainable development projects
The conference focused on the ESG concept, which aims to manage risks related to environmental, social and governance criteria
Read more
Ukraine to augment mobile air defense groups near northern border with Belarus
According to Sergey Nayev, among other things, the move will help protect the country’s power facilities
Read more
Nobel Prize in physics awarded for study of electron dynamics in matter
According to the Nobel Committee, there are potential applications of this discovery in many different fields
Read more
Tests of upgraded high-accuracy missile to continue — Medvedev
The politician pointed out that the new missile had been developed specifically for use in the special military operation zone
Read more
Israeli envoy urges Canada to admit it let thousands of Nazis into country after May 1945
Michal Cotler-Wunsch stressed that the incident in parliament underscores the imperative of comprehensive education on antisemitism, on the Holocaust and on the history of WWII
Read more
Armenia’s ratification of ICC’s Rome Statute step in wrong direction, Kremlin says
Dmitry Peskov stated that there are some additional questions that Russia "must address to Armenia’s current leadership"
Read more
Russian diplomat barred from finishing speech at UNGA First Committee meeting
"We will definitely achieve our goals. One year ago, on September 30, 2022, a defining, truly momentous and historic event took place," Vorontsov said when he was interrupted by a beep
Read more
G7 ready to allow Indian traders to buy rough diamonds from Russia — Economic Times
The G7 countries reportedly want to know how Indian buyers of Russian raw materials can continue importing from Russia, while at the same time minimizing the costs of sanctions
Read more
Price cap on Russian oil wholly ineffective — Deputy Prime Minister
"Initially, when the price cap was introduced, we said that this was a non-working tool, a tool that only made things worse for consumers, for the entire market," Alexander Novak noted
Read more
New York Times should do its research before reporting on Russian missile tests — Kremlin
"It seems, they need to study satellite imagery more properly," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russia says it issued about 40,000 electronic visas in September, up 30% from August
It is also stated that work is underway to expand the number of languages offered by the website used for issuing electronic visas
Read more
Eleven Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense zone — ministry
The Taiwanese army responded by using aircraft, ships, as well as land-based anti-aircraft missile systems to monitor the aircraft
Read more
Three military satellites launched from Plesetsk space center in 2023 – defense ministry
In addition, specialists from the Titov Main Test Space Center ensured 13 launches of space rockets from the Plesetsk, Vostochny and Baikonur cosmodromes
Read more
Three aerial targets shot down above Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine
The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that there were no casualties
Read more
Russian, Japanese officials discuss relations between countries
Rudenko also outlined to Suzuki the Russian Federation's approaches to global security
Read more
West preparing to shut Kiev off from aid spigot, former Ukrainian prime minister says
At the same time, the office of the Ukrainian president, Vladimir Zelensky, continues to believe that the West has not noticed any internal problems in Ukraine, Nikolay Azarov noted
Read more
Kiev again tries to attack Crimean bridge with S-200 missile, Russian air defenses down it
There was no damage or casualties
Read more
Azerbaijan’s presidential envoy reiterates people that fled Nagorno-Karabakh can return
Elchin Amirbekov said that from the beginning of anti-terrorist measures in Baku they announced to the civilian population that they were not the target of these military measures
Read more
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Read more
Volume of Sanya's foreign trade up 12% in January-August
Duty-free imports took a significant part in the structure of the city's trade turnover
Read more
Moscow voices displeasure to Moldovan envoy about persecution of Russian-language media
The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that entry to the Russian Federation was barred to a number of people directly related to restricting the freedom of speech and rights of Russian reporters in Moldova
Read more
US presumes Putin not to attend APEC summit in San Francisco
The State Department noted that they will take sanctions into account when sending out invitations to the summit
Read more
Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian army strongholds in DPR
It is reported that the Russian military improved its positions near Urozhainoye and substantially expanded the area under control
Read more
Russia says its air defenses shot down Ukrainian Neptune missile near Crimea
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, success was accomplished in stopping an attempt by the Kiev regime to perpetrate a terrorist attack
Read more
Hainan’s Haikou to step up comprehensive adjustments of state-owned enterprises
In addition to optimizing the sectoral structure, the authorities plan to strengthen the industrial potential of the state sector, focus on its role in building an advanced system of transport communications, modernizing agriculture, tourism and cultural spheres
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft create dangerous situations in Syria 9 times in past day
Deputy head of the Russian Central Military Command in Syria Vadim Kulit noted that over the past 24 hours in the Idlib de-escalation zone, one shelling of the positions of Syrian government troops by the terrorist group "Islamic Party of Turkestan" was recorded
Read more
Kuwaiti sheikhs file lawsuit with CAS against International Olympic Committee
Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was elected the president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in July at the organization's General Assembly in Bangkok, followed by the IOC refusal to recognize the result
Read more
Luna-25 probe crash caused by onboard control system abnormal operation — Roscosmos
The distribution of commands in arrays of data is random (probabilistic) in nature
Read more
Danish brewing company Carlsberg informs Baltika about termination of licensing agreements
The termination of licensing agreements is a response to the decree of the Russian president dated July 16, the company explains
Read more
Kremlin sees no reason to worry about dollar exchange rate rise
"Macroeconomic stability is fully ensured by the actions of the regulator and the government, so there is no reason for concern here," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Russian paratroopers strike Ukrainian troops near Soledar
According to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attack was carried out by Tula paratroopers from the Grad MLRS
Read more
Ukraine’s attempts to break through defenses near Verbovoye, Rabotino fail — Shoigu
Also, it is noted that the 55th Mechanized Infantry Brigade and the 228th Mechanized Infantry Regiment performed very well in the Krasny Liman area
Read more
Georgian court adjourns president’s impeachment hearing to Wednesday
The Constitutional Court of the Republic did not make a decision on impeachment of President Salome Zurabishvili
Read more
Kremlin spokesman responds to Hillary Clinton’s remarks about NATO expansion
It is reported that Dmitry Peskov’s comments came after Hillary Clinton addressed Putin by name and said, "you brought it on yourself," when she mentioned the latest NATO expansion on a recent visit to the US State Department
Read more
EU no longer can give weapons to Ukraine from its stockpiles — media
It is reported that after 18 months of intense, industrial-scale combat, European stockpiles were running dry
Read more
Some 20 countries want to partner with BRICS — Russia’s top diplomat
According to Sergey Lavrov, countries seek to find reliable partners, and BRICS’ expansion is the main confirmation of this
Read more
Berlin prosecutor's office ceases probing into Russian Cultural Center's activities
According to Bild, the prosecutor's office noted that the leadership of the Russian House and representatives of Rossotrudnichestvo, which manages it, have diplomatic status, so an investigation cannot be carried out against those responsible
Read more
Thousands take to Berlin streets to protest government policies, arms supplies to Ukraine
A special rostrum was put up for the protesters from where musical compositions were played, and from where activists chanted slogans
Read more
Italy has no weapons, no funds for Ukraine – media
According to the newspaper La Repubblica, the country's population is increasingly critical of such assistance
Read more
Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to two scientists for COVID-19 vaccine research
"The discoveries by the two Nobel Laureates were critical for developing effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 during the pandemic that began in early 2020," the statement reads
Read more
Moldova open to negotiations to resolve relations with Gazprom – Energy Ministry
Viktor Parlikov commented on the proposal put forward by Chisinau to pay $8.6 million instead of the amount of $709 million previously mentioned in Moscow
Read more
Moldova ready to buy gas from Gazprom but at favorable price — Energy Minister
Earlier, Viktor Parlikov said that the right bank part of Moldova had completely switched to gas supplies from the European Union, explaining this by a more advantageous offer from European suppliers
Read more
Putin to hold talks with Abkhazian president on Wednesday
According to the statement, the agenda includes discussing the issues of the further development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas
Read more
Russian forces' 'elastic defense' hinders Kiev's counteroffensive — media
It is explained that the defender gives ground while inflicting as heavy casualties as they can on the attackers with a view to being able to set the attackers up for a decisive counterattack
Read more
Russian Space Troops detected over 1,500 launches, including foreign ones, in 2023
The Space Forces also issued three warnings about dangerous approaches of space objects with satellites of Russian orbital constellations
Read more
Putin, Security Council discuss development of Russia’s North
The agenda included the Northern Sea Route, the continental shelf, as well as some other issues
Read more
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Read more
Belarusian president to discuss railway shipments to St. Petersburg with Putin
The opportunity of implementing two new large-scale projects has been recently discussed with the president of Russia, Alexander Lukashenko specified
Read more
Russian forces storm Ukrainian stronghold near Seversk in LPR
It is reported that another Ukrainian stronghold was eliminated near Belogorovka
Read more
Russian Foreign Minister bullish about One Belt One Road forum
Sergei Lavrov noted that this is due to the consistently high level of organization of such events in China
Read more
Ukraine loses several hundred troops near Ugledar in past few days — Donetsk official
According to Igor Kimakovsky, Ukrainian forces are in a rush to make achievements in their offensive efforts before the fall mud season sets in
Read more
Kharkov Region’s military-civilian authorities ready to help Ukrainian POWs who down arms
The administration has claimed that it is ready to help all Ukrainian military servicemen who did not want to fight on the Kiev regime’s side
Read more
US suspends long-term contracting programs for assistance to Ukraine
The State Department explained that Washington has exhausted most of its financial assistance in the security sector
Read more
US to continue support for Ukraine regardless of temporary budget — Russian MFA
Sergey Ryabkov also noted that in the United States there was what he described as "unlimited financing of any government debts"
Read more
Moldova not to participate in CIS summit — bloc chief
"They refrain from participation, though de jure they are still members of the Commonwealth of Independent States," Sergey Lebedev clarified
Read more
Pashinyan urges world community focus on arrests in Karabakh
The Prime Minister of Armenia noted that Azerbaijan is carrying out illegal arrests in the region
Read more
Over 90% software producers face impact of anti-Russian sanctions — Association
Sanctions made no impact for just 2.5% of companies and 5% of polled businesses found it difficult in estimating the degree of their influence
Read more
NATO started preparing for clash with Russia long before Ukraine conflict — top brass
NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer recalled that the Alliance had deployed four battalion battle groups to the Baltics and Poland in 2015-2016, which are prepared to rapidly be beefed up to brigades if necessary
Read more
Ukrainian army urges Zelensky to lose camo, deal with corruption
Numerous corruption scandals and cases of officials abusing their power are causing outrage among the Ukrainian people amid a record budget deficit of $38 billion planned for this year
Read more
Kiev troops fired over 96 munitions towards DPR on Tuesday
The head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin said that as a result of shelling in Yasinovataya, a man born in 1958 received a moderate injury
Read more
Germany to seek chance to mend relations with Russia, says Polish politician
"Germany, which has built its strategy and status on the economy, now has economic problems, because it cannot rely on cheap Russian energy," Radoslaw Vogel explained
Read more
Biden, allies speak by phone to discuss assistance to Ukraine — White House
It was reported earlier that Joe Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken planned to tell allies and partners that they were working on a deal with Congress to continue funding security aid for Ukraine
Read more
Population of Ukraine shrinks to 23 mln, former prime minister says
Nikolay Azarov pointed out that the mobilization campaign is continuing throughout the country at a rapid pace
Read more
Man injured by explosive device in south of Donetsk People’s Republic
We are talking about a civilian born in 1984
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry gathering information on Kiev's crimes against children — MFA
Rodion Miroshnik noted that this approach was also observed during the work of the UN General Assembly as well as in a number of reports published by the US State Department
Read more
Ukraine to either surrender on Moscow’s terms or cease to exist — top Russian lawmaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, the outcome also includes economic problems in Europe and the US, as well as a lack of manpower for the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Hainan delegation visits UAE to strengthen economic and cultural cooperation
Hainan representatives invited UAE companies to invest and develop their businesses in the Chinese province and take full advantage of the construction of a free trade port on the island
Read more
Donetsk and Lugansk leaders ask Putin to recognize republics’ independence
Both leaders have also suggested signing a treaty on friendship and cooperation with Russia
Read more
Slovak MFA summons Russian ambassador over intelligence chief’s statements
The Slovak Foreign Ministry "called on Russia to stop disinformation activities directed against Slovakia"
Read more
Haikou to hold more than 50 events during China's National Day
Local authorities also planned to hold various sports competitions
Read more
New IAEA mission at Zaporozhye NPP includes reps from four countries
Advisor to the General Director of Rosenergoatom Concern Renat Karchaa said that it included representatives of Pakistan, Burkina Faso, Tunisia and Lithuania
Read more
Grain deal to be safer than temporary Black Sea corridors - UN
The representative of the organization's Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, stressed that the UN does not monitor ships in the Black Sea
Read more
Air defenses shoot down aerial targets above Belgorod Region – governor
According to the head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, according to preliminary data, no one was injured
Read more
Serbian forces ready to enter Kosovo if president issues such order — defense minister
Milos Vucevic also stated that all maneuvers of Serbian military units on the territory of the country are carried out in accordance with national regulations, do not contradict UN Security Council Resolution 1244
Read more
Yerevan’s statements on potential withdrawal from CSTO sovereign choice – Lavrov
According to Sergei Lavrov, Moscow hopes that the ties that have existed for centuries between the Russian and Armenian peoples will not be destroyed
Read more
Ruble was pressure short-term factors, will soon begin to strengthen – experts
Investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin believes that fundamentally the imbalance of demand and supply of foreign currency continues to put pressure on the ruble
Read more
Russia to continue supporting South Ossetia in security sphere — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister underlined that relations between the two countries are developing dynamically, serving the interests of Russian and South Ossetian citizens
Read more
Over 14,000 troops trained at Chechnya special forces school active in special op — Shoigu
According to the Russian defense minister, the training regimen established in the region has enabled the timely rotation of military personnel directly engaged in combat missions
Read more
Reservations for trips to Hainan increased 11 times over holidays
Reservations for trips to the southern part of the island account for 97% of the total number of bookings on the island
Read more
Japanese MP on visit to Moscow emphasizes importance of Russian-Japanese dialogue
Muneo Suzuki is scheduled to meet with Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev on October 3
Read more
Russian senior diplomat discusses Ukraine with visiting Japanese lawmaker
The Russian diplomatic department clarified that the meeting took place at the request of the Japanese parliamentarian
Read more
At least 21 killed, 18 injured in bus accident in Italy
According to the ANSA news agency, the bus fell from the height of around 10 meters, hitting power lines, and caught fire
Read more
Musk calls into question Canadian PM Trudeau’s accusations of Russian 'disinformation'
Earlier, Justin Trudeau claimed that Russia could stand to benefit from the scandal surrounding the standing ovation given to an elderly Ukrainian-Canadian veteran of the Nazi Waffen SS
Read more
US House of Representatives votes to oust Speaker McCarthy
The procedure was initiated by a small group of McCarthy's Republican colleagues, led by Matt Gaetz, a representative from Florida
Read more
Armenia's ratification of ICC Rome Statute unfriendly step — senator
Konstantin Kosachev emphasized that, although the preamble of the Rome Statute says that the ICC complements national criminal justice bodies, the text of the document contains provisions that restrict the criminal jurisdiction of state parties
Read more
Press review: Top EU diplomats’ Kiev junket lays goose egg and Russia expands LatAm links
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 3rd
Read more
Apartment building in Sevastopol hit by falling drone debris, no casualties reported
Windows were broken in some apartments, city governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said
Read more
Russian security agency holds drills to prevent Ukrainian attacks on Kola nuclear plant
Under the script, while preparing the attack, they plant an improvised explosive device in the safety zone of the Kola NPP, set up a base, a cache of explosives and drones, the statement reads
Read more
Yerevan's adoption of Rome Statute not aimed against Russia, its president — authorities
Hakob Arshakyan is sure that the tensions in relations with Russia will be sorted out and overcome
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen fatally shoots two fellow soldiers with assault rifle on Kiev street
The source noted that Kiriyachenko tried to escape after firing at his victims, but was arrested two hours later
Read more