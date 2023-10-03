Seven monthly weather records set in Moscow in September – official

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. This year’s September was not only the warmest and the driest first autumn month in the entire history of meteorological observations in Moscow, it also set a number of other records, Roman Vilfand, the scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, has told TASS.

"This September turned out to be not only the warmest and the driest, as was reported previously, it also set a number of other records," he said. "First of all, this month’s average atmospheric pressure was the highest in the entire history of observations. Secondly, the combined duration of cloudy periods was the shortest ever. Besides, combined solar radiation was the highest-ever. The energy of solar rays was at the maximum. Also, this September saw the largest amount of natural light over the entire period of meteorological observations."

According to Vilfand, this month also saw the highest-ever levels of ultraviolet radiation.

"I’m referring to harmless radiation, of course. UV index did not exceed the dangerous mark," he added.