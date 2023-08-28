Ten flights diverted to alternate airports due to flight restrictions over Moscow

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Ten flights were diverted to alternate airports due to flight restrictions over Moscow last night, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

Moscow’s airports have now resumed normal operations.

"Moscow’s airports and Zhukovsky Airport operated normally as of 7:45 a.m. on August 28. Early in the morning, temporary restrictions were introduced on civilian flights from Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky for security reasons," the aviation authority said. "Ten flights were diverted to alternate airports due to the restrictions," the agency added.

Flight crews and ground services were taking the necessary security measures while the restrictions were in place, the agency stressed.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier that air defenses had downed a drone over the town of Lyubertsy in the Moscow Region. No casualties or damage were reported.