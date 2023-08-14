Risks of importing plague from China are minimal, says Russian sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Risks of importing plague from China, where three cases were reported, are minimal, Russia’s sanitary watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Monday.

"Rospotrebnadzor enhanced sanitary control at border checkpoints. <…> Risks of importing the infection to Russia are minimal," it said.

According to media reports, three plague cases were registered in Xilinguole, northern China, the watchdog recalled. "Those sick and people who contacted with them have been isolated and are under medical supervision. The disease’s natural focus does not have a shared border with Russia," it added.

Plague is a bacterial disease endemic to Mongolia. It primarily affects wild rodents and is spread from one rodent to another by fleas. Humans can catch the disease through flea bites or by eating infected meat.