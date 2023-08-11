Mortality rate in Russia plunges in H1 2023 — statistics

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The mortality rate in Russia declined by 12.8% year on year during the first six months of 2023, the Federal Statistical Service (Rosstat) said on its website.

"The death rate in the first half of 2023 contracted by 12.8% against the like period of 2022; the birth rate [dropped] by 3%. The infant mortality rate plunged by 13.1% against January - June 2022. Natural losses were 272,500 individuals, which is 29% lower than in January - June 2022," the statistical agency said.

Overall, 616,150 infants were born and 888,670 persons died in Russia during the first six months of 2023. In total, 371,600 marriages and 333,970 divorces were registered in the country.

The overall mortality rate lost 0.4% year on year and the infant mortality rate declined by 17.7% in June 2023. The birth rate fell by 6.7%. In June, 104,428 infants were born and 140,220 persons died in Russia.

Total marriages surged by almost a factor of 2.3 in June against May and divorces declined by 7.64% over the same period.