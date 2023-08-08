St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum 2023 to be held in November

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, which was canceled in 2022, will take place in November this year, Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova told TASS.

"The Cultural Forum will definitely take place," the minister said. "We are currently making some changes to the structure. But it will certainly happen. I hope it will be very vibrant and undoubtedly international." She noted that the forum’s timeframe will be unchanged and it will be held in November.

The St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, organized by the Russian government, the Culture Ministry and St. Petersburg’s government, widely recognized as a world-class event. It brings together thousands of cultural experts from all over the world every year. Among them are prominent theater, opera and ballet figures, directors, musicians, public figures, government officials, business people, and members of the academic community.

In 2020 and 2021, the Forum did not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2022, the forum was scheduled for November 10-12, but in October, the Russian Culture Ministry announced its cancellation.