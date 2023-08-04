Foreign license plate vehicles with outstanding traffic tickets will not leave Russia

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law stipulating that any vehicles with foreign license plates that have outstanding traffic tickets can be detained at the border until the fines are paid.

The document is posted on the official web portal of legal information. New regulations stipulate that motor vehicles with non-Russian license plates can be detained for non-payment of all fines provided for in Chapter 12 of the Russian Administrative Offense Code - that is, for all traffic fines.

The law will come into force within ten days after publication.