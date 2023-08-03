Kremlin spokesman expects fake news to get more sophisticated as technology evolves

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Fake news will become increasingly more sophisticated with the advancement of technology, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"You need to be prepared to coexist with fake news throughout your professional career," he told the audience at a lecture at the Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum. "Notably, fake news will become increasingly more sophisticated as technology advances," Peskov added.

As an example, he noted that neural networks are already capable "of drawing pictures where various faces can be inserted," and there are also special programs for changing voices and intonations.

"If fake news emerges, means to detect it are also developed, albeit a bit later. You should definitely master the entire range of technology, learn and always verify information through multiple sources," the Kremlin spokesman concluded, addressing the audience.