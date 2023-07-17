Kerch ferry crossing resumes work — operational headquarters

SIMFEROPOL, July 17. /TASS/. The Kerch ferry crossing resumed operation on Monday morning with the first vessel heading from the port of Kavkaz to Kerch, the Krasnodar Region operational headquarters reported on its Telegram channel.

"The ferry crossing from the side of the Krasnodar Region has resumed its work. The first passengers left the port of Kavkaz for Kerch. Now only those who traveled by shuttle buses can get [to Kerch] by sea, there is no use of personal transportation," the message said.

According to the Telegram channel of the Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport, the crossing, which was closed on Sunday, began work at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time as the weather conditions are favorable for navigation .

On Monday morning, Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov said that traffic on the Crimean bridge had been suspended due to an emergency near the 145th pillar. He did not specify the cause of the incident. The Russian Transport Ministry said that the spans of the roadway were damaged, but the pillars remained intact. There is no official information yet on the causes of the accident. According to the Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, the attack on the Crimean bridge was carried out by two Ukrainian surface drones. As a result, a man and a woman from the Belgorod Region were killed, their teenage daughter was injured, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.