Russian Foreign Ministry gets no appeals over foreigners said to be missing in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s representative office in Vladivostok reports that it has not received any appeals regarding foreign nationals who had purportedly gone missing in the Far Eastern city.

"We have received no appeals over this situation," the office told TASS on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a notice spread on local social networks asking Vladivostok residents to assist in locating two North Korean nationals, a mother and her son. According to a number of media outlets, the family members of a diplomatic staff member of North Korea’s Consulate General in Vladivostok had gone missing, but neither the Vladivostok police nor Russia’s Investigative Committee were able to confirm this information to TASS.

On Wednesday, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin ordered that a progress report be filed on an investigation into the disappearance of a mother and son in Vladivostok, but the committee did not indicate their nationality.