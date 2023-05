BRUSSELS, May 17. /TASS/. The European Union plans to include up to 100 Russian individuals and legal entities in the 11th package of sanctions, the Euroobserver portal reported on Wednesday.

At the moment the EU’s sanctions list against Russia contains around 1,600 companies and individuals, being the longest-ever.

Discussions on the 11th package of anti-Russia sanctions have been underway in Brussels at the level of member states’ ambassadors since May 5. No compromise has been reached yet.