Russia calls on int’l community to defend Chilean reporter abducted by Ukraine — statement

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russia calls on the international journalist community to speak in defense of Chilean reporter Gonzalo Lira Lopez, abducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and to demand his immediate release, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her commentary Wednesday.

The diplomat noted that it is not the first time that this journalist, who actively comments on the events in Ukraine, disappears.

"A little over a year ago, on April 15, 2022, communication with him was lost as well," she pointed out. "Later, it became known that he was detained by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, which seized his laptops and cut him from accessing any accounts; but, in the end, he was released due to wise coverage of his disappearance in the media. Today, he got in SBU’s dungeons once again."

"We call on the global journalist community to raise its voice in defense of their colleague and to demand his immediate release," Zakharova noted.