Russia's landmark space movie opens in UAE

DUBAI, April 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Challenge motion picture which was partially filmed onboard the International Space Station (ISS) has opened in the United Arab Emirates, a TASS correspondent reports.

Klim Shipenko’s space drama will be screened in one movie theater in Abu Dhabi and at least eight venues in Dubai. It is dubbed in English and in some locations, Arabic subtitles will be provided.

The Challenge is the first motion picture to be shot in space at the ISS. The movie was a joint project between Channel One, Glavcosmos, the Roscosmos state corporation, the Yellow, Black and White studio and the START online movie theater with support from the Cinema Foundation. The plot follows a female doctor who has to prepare for a space flight within a month owing to some specific circumstances and travel to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life.

On October 5, 2021, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko traveled to the ISS onboard the Soyuz MS-19 spaceship together with professional cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov. Two other cosmonauts - Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov - also took part in the film-making process. On October 17, 2021, Peresild and Shipenko returned to Earth in the descent capsule of the spacecraft Yury Gagarin (Soyuz MS-18). Shkaplerov and Dubrov returned from the ISS on March 30. Co-starring in the film were Milos Bikovic, Vladimir Mashkov and others.