Russia to hold Immortal Regiment march on May 9 in mixed format — organizers

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian regions will hold Victory Day celebrations on May 9 both in the offline and online formats, including the Immortal Regiment march, Olga Zanko, chairwoman of the central headquarters of the Volunteers of the Victory All-Russian public movement and lawmaker, told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are expanding the formats of the Immortal Regiment this year and both online and offline participation is possible so that as many people as possible can choose the format that they like," Zanko said, replying to a question about the format of the Immortal Regiment march this year in Moscow and across Russia.

In particular, people can take part in the virtual Immortal Regiment march that will be broadcast on central television channels on media facades. Those who did not take part in the online marches in the previous years should send the photos of their relatives who had fought during the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany or worked on the home front to the Immortal Regiment website by April 30, she specified.

The Immortal Regiment march is an annual public event held in Russia on Victory Day on May 9 since 2012. The Immortal Regiment movement was first launched in the city of Tyumen in West Siberia in 2007 and was initially called Victors’ Parade. It acquired its current name in 2012 in Tomsk, and in 2013 it involved 120 cities. The movement officially became a nationwide event in 2015.

By now, the Immortal Regiment march has spread beyond Russia.