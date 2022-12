MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that he continues to take exercise and that helps him to stay fit for work.

"I continue to engage [in sports activities - TASS]. I think it’s simply a means to remain fit, and I need to be fit for work. That’s a kind of the right, good ‘pill’ to feel fit for work," he told reporters, when asked if could still find time to engage in sports activities.