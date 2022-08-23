Senior MP vows perpetrators, masterminds behind Dugina murder to pay heavy price

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/.Not only the perpetrators, but also those who ordered the murder of political analyst and journalist Darya Dugina will be held accountable, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Sergey Neverov vowed at a ceremony where mourners bid their final farewells to Dugina on Tuesday.

Neverov laid a wreath from the State Duma by the coffin. Leonid Slutsky, LDPR leader and head of the State Duma Committee for International Affairs, and Sergey Mironov, leader of A Just Russia - For Truth party, also came to bid their final farewells to Darya, killed in a car bomb attack outside Moscow late on Saturday.

"I have no doubt that not only the perpetrators, but also the ones who ordered the killing will be held accountable. The bright path that Daria was following will unite us even stronger towards the liberation of Russian cities, and for the struggle against fascism and this hateful regime," Neverov stressed.

In turn, Slutsky noted that Dugina was "the paragon of Russia’s future." "Hence, this blind, pathological hatred. Many people came to say farewell, who did not know her personally, but this feat has become symbolic for each of us to understand the reality that we live in," the legislator said.

According to him, Dugina was killed "for her outspoken publications, for denouncing what the Ukrainian armed forces are doing on the battlefield." "Today, unseen murderers, who have the same names as we have, who speak the Russian language as we do, are killing our children not only on the front lines. The responsibility of each of us is to ensure that such monstrous things won’t happen again," Slutsky stressed. He believes that a street in Kiev should be named after Darya after Ukraine is liberated from the Nazi regime.

She was a true patriot and fighter "for the sovereignty of Russia and the future of mankind," Mironov said. "The victory, that will certainly be ours, will be the best memory for Dasha," he added.

Darya Dugina’s murder

An explosive device went off in a Toyota Land Cruiser that Dugina was driving on a highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, in the Moscow Region, on August 20. The SUV subsequently burst into flames killing her instantly. It was established that a bomb had been planted under the vehicle on the driver's side. Criminal proceedings have been launched based on murder charges (paragraph F of part 2 of the Russian Criminal Code’s article 105). It will be probed by the central office of Russia’s Investigative Committee.

The Federal Security Service, the FSB, told TASS on Monday that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the federal agency, it had been masterminded by the Ukrainian secret services and carried out by Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia following the killing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to award the Order of Courage posthumously to Russian journalist and public activist Darya Dugina.