Three Russian reporters detained near border in Rostov region — source

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 27. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) border guard in the Rostov Region detained three reporters of Russian media in the proximity of the state border near the settlement of Kuybyshevo, a source in regional law enforcement told TASS Thursday.

"Three reporters of Russian mass media were detained in proximity of the border, near the settlement of Kuybyshevo, Rostov Region," the source said, adding that administrative cases were opened over charges of violation of border regime.

According to the source, the reporters belonged to Meduza (deemed foreign agent in Russia) and Znak.com. The reporters were in the border area without obtaining a permission, the source added.