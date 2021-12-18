Two more planes of Russian Defense Ministry delivered humanitarian aid to Kabul

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The remaining two aircraft from the military transport aviation group of the Russian Defense Ministry with humanitarian aid landed at the Kabul airport and are preparing to transport people from Afghanistan, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that the first aircraft from the military transport aviation group of the Russian Defense Ministry has landed in the Afghan capital.

"Three Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Defense delivered humanitarian cargo to the Kabul airport and boarding people for departure from Afghanistan. Each Russian military transport aircraft transports humanitarian cargo from the Russian Federation for the Afghan population. The planes delivered a total of 36 tonnes of humanitarian cargo, including food and medicines," the statement said.

From August 26 to December 1, 770 citizens of Russia, the CSTO member states (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia), Ukraine, and Afghanistan were evacuated from the territory of Afghanistan by military transport aircraft.