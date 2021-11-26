US business asks Washington to approve Sputnik V vaccination certificates - report

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The American Chamber of Commerce in Russia contacted the US authorities asking to recognize certificates of vaccination with the Sputnik V vaccine, the Chamber’s President Alexis Rodzianko told Izvestiya.

"In order to travel from Russia to the US, you need two things: a visa, which is currently impossible to obtain, and a vaccination with a vaccine, approved either by the World Health Organization of the US. This is why we asked the US government to recognize other vaccines for business trips, including the Sputnik V," Rodzianko said.

Russian Health Ministry reminded the newspaper that this issue was discussed by Moscow and Washington in early October. On October 2, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko discussed the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates with the US delegation.

"Following the discussion, the Health Ministry […] sent a letter to the US Department of Health and Human Services proposing to look into an option of mutual recognition of vaccination certificates […] and elaborate a mechanism of mutual recognition," the Ministry told Izvestiya.