‘Names, crimes must be out in the open’: Russia vows justice against Japan’s war criminals

KHABAROVSK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee is ready to carry out an investigation against Japanese war criminals who killed Soviet POWs and also performed inhuman experiments on them during World War II, the committee’s Deputy Chairman Alexander Fedorov said on Monday at a plenary session of a forum dubbed Khabarovsk Process: Historical Lessons and Modern Challenges.

"All those involved in the murder of prisoners of war and cruel experiments on them must be identified. Their names and crimes must be brought out in the open. The Investigative Committee is working on that in relation to the crimes committed by the Nazi invaders and their accomplices. All legal and moral grounds exist to carry out similar work in relation to Japanese criminals that weren’t duly punished," Fedorov pointed out.

He warned those who were potentially working on developing new methods and tools of waging biological warfare or who were planning to do that should not brush off the fate of Japanese criminals that had created and tested bioweapons. "In particular, Russian experts and the international community are concerned about the uncontrolled and unlimited expansion of the US Department of Defense’s foreign biological infrastructure in Russia’s neighboring countries," Fedorov emphasized.

"As for the Japanese criminals, crimes committed by the Japanese militarists require at least public exposure and condemnation," he stressed.