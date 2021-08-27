Russian military hand out 250 food sets in southwest Syria

DARAA /Syria/, August 27. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria has provided humanitarian help in the form of 250 food sets weighing three tonnes in total in the city of Daraa in southwest Syria, center spokesperson Alexei Savinov told reporters.

"The center organized a humanitarian action in the city of Daraa, with 250 food sets weighing three tonnes handed out," he informed.

According to the spokesperson, it was done for the province residents who managed to escape the territories controlled by anti-government militants. Russian doctors also performed a checkup and provided care for these Syrians.

The city of Daraa is located in southwest Syria and is the administrative center of the province that has the same name. It was in this city that anti-government protests erupted in 2011 that eventually transformed the war of the Syrian government forces with Islamist militants.