Census of Russian population due from October 15 to November 14 — statistics service

MOSCOW, August 18./TASS/. The All-Russian Census will take place from October 15 to November 14, 2021, the Federal State Statistics Service told TASS on Wednesday.

A source said to TASS that on August 16, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an instruction introducing changes in the earlier government decree of December 7, 2019, and establishing the new timeframe for the census. Earlier, it was planned between October 1 and 31. The census in hard-of-access and remote regions will continue until December 20.

Preliminary results of the national census will be summed up in April 2022, while the final results will be officially published in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The previous censuses in Russia in 2002 and 2010 were also held in October.

The source reiterated that the decision to hold the census in 2021 was made by the government in the summer of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal to hold it in October 2021 supported by President Vladimir Putin "makes it possible to optimally organize work in all regions of the country".