Cuba reports another daily record of registered novel coronavirus cases

HAVANA, July 5. /TASS/. The Cuban Health Ministry reported 3,519 new COVID-19 cases registered over the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic. In all, 204,247 novel coronavirus cases have been registered in the country, according to the data published by the ministry late on Sunday.

On Friday, 3,308 cases were reported and on Saturday 3,475 new COVID-19 cases were reported. According to the ministry, 14 people died in Cuba over the past 24 hours from complications caused by the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 death toll in the country currently stands at 1,351. The majority of cases registered over the day were reported in the province of Matanzas, east of Havana.

The first three coronavirus cases were recorded in Cuba on March 12, 2020. The country’s authorities plan to conduct a full vaccination of the population this year. As of today, 1.25 million out of the country’s 11-million population have been vaccinated with local vaccines Abdala and Soberana 02.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.