Production volumes of CoviVac, EpiVacCorona still not enough for export — minister

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The production volumes of Russian vaccines against coronavirus CoviVac and EpiVacCorona are not yet sufficient to satisfy requests from abroad, but the applications can be satisfied at the end of the year, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday.

"Our main task today is to meet the needs of our country. As for CoviVac and EpiVacCorona, so far, their production volumes today do not fully meet the demand for deliveries to foreign markets. But this can happen by the end of the year when the industrial partner Nanolek ensures the increase in production volumes of CoviVac, and then it will be possible to fulfill the requests of our foreign colleagues," he said.

Manturov noted that the serial production of Sputnik V, as well as substances for the subsequent increase in the production of this vaccine, has been established on a massive scale.

"Full-cycle production is already being prepared in several countries, and the pilot batch is currently undergoing quality control at the Gamaleya Institute," he added.

The minister reiterated that other countries’ interest in Russian vaccines is great.

Russia has so far registered four domestic coronavirus vaccines, including Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the Vector Center’s EpiVacCorona, and the Chumakov Center’s CoviVac.