Use of Sputnik Light vaccine approved in Venezuela, RDIF says

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The use of the one-component Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in Venezuela, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"The RDIF announces the certification of the Russian Sputnik Light one-component vaccine against the coronavirus infection by the Health Ministry of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. The Sputnik Light vaccine is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine," the statement said.

According to the fund, the efficacy of the one-component Sputnik Light jab amounts to 79.4% since Day 28 after its administration. It is noted that the efficacy was calculated based on the data on Russians who received only one shot within the mass vaccination campaign without receiving the second one during the period from December 5, 2020 through April 15, 2021. The efficacy indicator at the level of about 80% surpasses those of many two-component vaccines, the RDIF specified.

In January, Venezuela also certified the two-component Sputnik V jab. This vaccine was approved under the emergency use authorization (EUA).

The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved for use in 65 countries with the total population surpassing 3.2 bln people.