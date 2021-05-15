Purchase price of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccines ranges around $11 - paper

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The maximum purchase price of all Russian anti-coronavirus vaccines is practically the same and ranges between 840 and 870 rubles (approximately $11 at the current exchange rate) for one shot, the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily reported on Saturday citing the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry.

According to the paper, the maximum purchase price of EpiVacCorona stands at 842 rubles, of CoviVac - at 866 rubles, of Sputnik V - at 866.81 rubles. The price for Sputnik Light has not been set yet.

The Industry and Trade Ministry told the newspaper that vaccines are being purchased in accordance with the price established by the Federal Antimonopoly Service, on the basis of production capacities of the facility that produces them.

Currently, four anti-coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia: Sputnik V and Sputnik Light from the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, EpiVacCorona by the Vector State Scientific Center of Virology and Biotechnology, and CoviVac vaccine by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center. Vaccines Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, and CoviVac are two-component, Sputnik Light is a one-component vaccine.