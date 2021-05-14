EpiVacCorona jab also available at Moscow vaccination stations, Deputy Mayor says

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Moscow residents may get inoculated against the coronavirus infection not only with the Sputnik V jab but also with the EpiVacCorona vaccine, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova told TASS.

"At all stations vaccinating against the coronavirus infection located at municipal outpatient clinics, both the Sputnik V shot and the EpiVacCorona vaccine are accessible to the Moscow residents," she said.

The deputy mayor specified that one can sign up for immunization at one of 100 vaccination stations and indicate the desired preparation to a doctor during the visit. Inoculation will take no more than 40 minutes, including 30 minutes of post-administration observation. No special preparations are needed before getting the shot.