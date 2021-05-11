China’s mainland population grows to 1.41 billion in 2020

BEIJING, May 11. /TASS/. China’s mainland population hit the figure of 1.41178 billion in 2020, which saw an annual increase of 0.83%, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics announced in a statement on Tuesday citing data from its 7th national population census.

The country’s population was reported to stand at 1.40005 in 2019.

According to the statement, which relies on the country’s once-a-decade official census, the China’s mainland population is currently estimated at 1.41178 billion and it is up by 72.06 million people (5.38%) compared to the year of 2010.