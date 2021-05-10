Slovakia to start vaccinating with Sputnik V in coming days - deputy PM

PRAGUE, May 11. /TASS/. Slovakia will start using Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the next few days, after its first batch was delivered to the country on March 1, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday.

"After receiving excellent results of Sputnik V trials at a laboratory in Hungary, certified in the [EU-recognized] OMCL, and after three months of all sorts of obstruction from the mighty [opponents of the Russian vaccine in Slovakia], the start of vaccination with Sputnik V is approaching in the coming days in Slovakia as well," Matovic wrote on Facebook.

"I reached an agreement with the Russian side during the past days off that it agrees to start [the process of] vaccination [in Slovakia]," he wrote.

On May 6, Slovakia received information from a Hungarian partner agency that the trials had confirmed the reliability of samples of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine from the batch delivered to Bratislava.