Several Balkan countries express interest in Sputnik V vaccine, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. A number of European countries, including the Balkans, express a great interest in the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with TASS on Wednesday.

"San Marino, Balkan countries express a great interest [in the Sputnik V vaccine]. Some others indicated [an interest]. I wouldn’t want to name them now because meaningful talks on possible contracts have not started. Yet the number of countries is rather high," the senior diplomat noted.

He pointed out that already about 60 countries worldwide have expressed interest in the Russian vaccine: some states are receiving batches of the preparation, with others the Russian side is conducting talks on supplies and production. In the EU, many governments are awaiting the approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) while some countries made a decision to cooperate with Russia on the national level, taking advantage of flexibility of the Union’s regulations.