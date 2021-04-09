Russian Health Ministry issues permit for trials of EpiVacCorona-N vaccine

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The Russian Health Ministry has issued a permit to conduct Phase One and Two clinical trials of the EpiVacCorona-N vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Vector State Research Center, according to the Ministry’s state registry of trial permits.

Volunteers aged 18 to 60 will participate in the trials, the entry stated.

"The beginning [of trials] is April 8, 2021, the completion - September 30, 2021," the notice specified.

The trials will involve 300 volunteers and will be conducted at the medical facility of the Federal Medical Biological Agency in the Novosibirsk Region.