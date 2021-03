Vector Center says has over 45 inquiries from abroad about its Epivaccorona vaccine

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Mass inoculation with the EpiVacCorona vaccine developed by Russia’s State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector will begin in the second half of March, the center’s Director General Rinat Maksyutov told Vesti news show on Rossiya 1 Friday.

"Our fellow citizens will be able to get vaccinated [with EpiVacCorona] starting in the second half of March," he said.