Russia sees record low daily COVID-19 cases since mid-November

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russia reported 23,351 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, a record low since November 18, and the total caseload hit 3,260,138, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The growth rate in new cases slowed to 0.7%. The lowest daily growth rates were registered in the Altai Republic (0.09%) and the Kostroma Region (0.1%).

Moscow confirmed 3,591 new coronavirus cases in the past day. Another 3,657 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 1,250 in the Moscow Region, 482 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 399 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 388 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 561,114 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Some 21,154 patients diagnosed with the coronavirus were discharged in Russia, and the total number of recoveries hit 2,640,036. According to the crisis center, the share of recoveries rose to 81% of all those infected.

In the past day, 1,626 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 1,428 in the Moscow Region, 485 in the Rostov Region, 470 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 445 in the Republic of Karelia.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 482 in the past day, reaching 58,988. The mortality rate remained at 1.81%, according to the crisis center. A day earlier 504 deaths from the coronavirus were registered.

In the past day, Moscow confirmed 74 deaths from the coronavirus. Another 79 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in St. Petersburg, 17 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 16 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 15 in the Moscow, Rostov and Voronezh Regions, the Krasnodar and Krasnoyarsk Regions.