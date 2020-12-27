Russia reports over 28,000 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grew by 28,284 in the past day to 3,050,248, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

A day earlier 29,258 coronavirus cases were reported. The growth rate in the past three days did not exceed 1%, according to the crisis center.

Some 6,620 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Moscow in the past day, bringing the total case tally in the Russian capital to 786,204. A day earlier, some 7,480 coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow. The number of coronavirus cases in the capital rose by 0.8%.

Some 5,063 people recovered in the city in the past day and 73 others died. Since the start of the pandemic in Moscow as many as 604,604 patients have recovered (76.9% of all those infected), and 10,913 fatalities have been registered (1.39% of patients). Currently, 170,687 people are undergoing treatment in the capital, according to the crisis center.

According to the crisis center, some 3,761 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past day in St. Petersburg, 1,609 in the Moscow Region, 499 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 409 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 398 in the Pskov Region.

The number of the so-called active cases or patients who are currently undergoing treatment increased to 544,641.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 24,390 in the past day to 2,450,829.

Some 80.3% of all those infected in the country have recovered, according to the crisis center.

Over the past day, 5,063 patients were discharged from hospitals in Moscow, 3,128 in St. Petersburg, 1,349 in the Moscow Region, 517 in Karelia, 420 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 411 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Death toll

Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by 552 in the past day to 54,778.

A day earlier 567 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered.

The average mortality rate rose to an all-time high of 1.8% since the start of the pandemic, according to the crisis center.

Over the past day, 74 deaths from the coronavirus were registered in St. Petersburg, 73 in Moscow, 22 in the Rostov Region, 21 in the Moscow Region, 18 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, and 17 in the Voronezh and Sverdlovsk Regions.