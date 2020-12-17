Russia’s coronavirus case count rises by over 28,000 in the past day

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia recorded 28,214 coronavirus cases in the past day and the total case tally hit 2,762,668, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The growth rate in cases reached 1%, according to the crisis center.

The lowest growth rates in the past day were recorded in the Republics of Tuva (0.5%), Altai, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and the Republic of Mari El (0.6%).

Moscow confirmed 6,711 new coronavirus cases in the past day. Some 3,763 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 1,471 in the Moscow Region, 496 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 399 in the Arkhangelsk Region and 397 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Currently, 510,977 people are ill in Russia.