Russia records over 26,500 new coronavirus cases

In the past two days the growth rate did not exceed 1%.

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus case tally rose by 26,509 in the past day to 2,734,454, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The lowest growth rates in the past 24 hours were recorded in the Republics of Tuva and Altai, the Nenets Autonomous Region (0.4%), the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, the Mari El Republic, the Magadan and Novosibirsk Regions (0.6%).

Moscow confirmed 5,028 new COVID-19 cases. Some 3,758 coronavirus cases were registered in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, 1,477 in the Moscow Region, 492 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 397 in the Arkhangelsk Region and 395 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

According to the crisis center, currently as many as 509,790 people are ill in Russia.