Number of cybercrimes in Russia up by 77% in 2020

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The number of cybercrimes in Russia has gone up by 77% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to last year, Russian Interior Ministry Spokesperson Irina Volk informed TASS.

"The total amount of registered crimes in the country has gone up by 1.2%. This is mainly due to a rise in criminal activity with the use of IT technologies. During the reporting period, 77% more [cyber] crimes have been committed than a year ago. Namely, 93.2% more crimes with the use of Internet have been committed, and 97.7% more crimes with the use of mobile services have been carried out," she said.

Earlier, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev informed that the rise in cybercrime can be explained by security faults in banking systems, namely the data leaks of the clients’ personal data. The people’s trusting nature is also a factor, he added.