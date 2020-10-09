Identified coronavirus infections in Russia to grow until late October, says expert

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The growth of daily recorded coronavirus infections in Russia will be observed until the end of October and then the situation will stabilize, infection and vaccine specialists Yevgeny Timakov told TASS.

The national anti-coronavirus crisis center said Friday that the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases reached 12,126 in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number recorded since the pandemic began. "In any case, the number of infections will be growing until the end of October. The situation should stabilize then and start subsiding. The situation where there are no [new] infections will certainly not be observed for the coming year at least." He said.

At the same time, the expert called to focus on hospitalizations rather than total daily cases. "In spring, 150,000-200,000 tests were done and 11,000 were identified. Now, there are more than 500,000 and 12,000 identified. There are fewer infections than in spring, while the number of identified people is bigger. The number of hospitalized people was almost 2,000 in spring, while now it is 1,000. Look at this statistic," he underlined.