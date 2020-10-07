Russia’s daily coronavirus cases drop for first time since mid-September

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Russia reached 11,115 in the past 24 hours, dropping for the first time since mid-September, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center said Wednesday. The last time a decrease in new recorded cases was observed on September 13.

The increase has been steadily standing at 0.9% for four days running.

Overall, Russia has identified 1,248,619 coronavirus cases.

The lowest rates of increase are reported from Chechnya (0.2%), the Nenets Autonomous Region, Tyva and Chuvashia (0.3% each) and Tatarstan (0.4%).

Moscow recorded 3,229 new cases, St. Petersburg identified 456 cases followed by the Moscow Region (395), the Rostov Region (255) and the Nizhny Novgorod Region (227).

Currently, Russia has 231,479 active cases of COVID-19.