Russia reports 4,870 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

According to its data, the daily growth rate stands at 0.5% for the sixth day in a row.

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 4,870 in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 946,976, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in the Moscow Region (0.2%), the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), the Tuva Region (0.3%), Kabardino-Balkaria (0.3%), North Ossetia (0.3%), the Smolensk Region (0.3%), the Tambov Region (0.3%), the Tula Region (0.3%) and Chechnya (0.3%).

Russia reports over 4,700 new coronavirus cases in the past day

Another 690 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 181 - in St. Petersburg, 151 - in the Moscow Region, 132 - in the Stavropol Region and 128 - in the Rostov Region.

A total of 169,457 COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Russia.

Recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 5,817, bringing the total to 761,330, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the share of recoveries to date makes up 80.4% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, 1,160 patients were discharged in Moscow, 238 - in the Ulyanovsk Region, 168 - in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, 166 - in the Altai Region and 156 - in the Rostov Region in one day.

Fatalities

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours increased by 90, compared to 110 the day before. In all, 16,189 patients have died which makes up 1.71% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Over the 24 hours, 12 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 8 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 7 - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 6 - in St. Petersburg and the Novosibirsk Region each and no more than 4 - in 31 more regions.