Doctors and teachers will be first to get Russian COVID-19 vaccine, health minister says

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Medical workers and teachers will be the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said during a session between Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the government.

"We will begin the stage-by-stage civilian use of the vaccine. First and foremost, we would like to offer vaccination to those who come into contact with infected persons at work. These are medical workers. And also those who are responsible for children’s health - teachers," the minister said.