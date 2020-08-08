Russia reports 5,212 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 5,212 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 882,347, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate was 0.6%.

Another 6,615 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia in the past 24 hours.

According to the crisis center, a total of 690,207 people (78% of the total number of infected individuals) have recovered by now.

In particular, 1,278 patients were discharged in Moscow, 344 in the Khanty-Mansi autonomous region, 292 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 268 in the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region and 220 in the Irkutsk Region.

Meanwhile, Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 129 in the past 24 hours compared to 119 deaths reported the day before. Coronavirus deaths account for 1.68% of all infected individuals.

Another 14 deaths were recorded in Moscow, 12 in the Arkhangelsk Region, 10 in St. Petersburg, 7 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 6 in the Rostov Region, while the Krasnoyarsk and Leningrad regions reported five fatalities each. The number of fatalities did not exceed 4 in another 37 regions of Russia.