Aeroflot will ask foreigners to provide negative COVID-19 test to fly

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Aeroflot airlines will deny transportation to all foreigners flying from foreign countries - flights will be resumed with Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Tanzania from August 1 - without a certificate of a negative test for COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

"Foreign citizens planning to fly into Russia, including transit passengers, are required to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR-test result in order to check in and board the flight. Passengers must be tested within 72 hours of the flight departure. They will also be required to complete a special form during the flight," the company said.

Earlier, TASS reported with reference to the Federal Air Transport Agency, that Russian airlines have the right to refuse admission to foreigners without any documents confirming the absence of coronavirus. The agency specified that the final decision would be made by the airline.

Aeroflot also noted that only PCR-method of COVID-19 testing will be accepted. "Please note that Aeroflot only accepts results from PCR-method COVID-19 tests. No other test results, including antibody tests, will be accepted. In Moscow, express PCR COVID-19 tests are available in Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports as well as in a number of state and private clinics," the statement said.