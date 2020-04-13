13 patients die of coronavirus in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Another 13 people have died of the coronavirus in Moscow and one of these patients had undergone treatment in a private clinic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

"Thirteen patients, who had been diagnosed with double pneumonia and had tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow. Among them are patients aged between 29 and 80. The 29-year-old female patient had Down syndrome," the crisis center said.

Most patients had such concurrent diseases as chronic bronchitis, high blood pressure and cardiosclerosis. Five patients had diabetes. One of those dead had received treatment in a private clinic.

A total of 95 people diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Moscow.

On April 13-19, a range of further restrictions will be imposed in Moscow to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Practically all companies and organizations will suspend their work, but for government agencies, medical organizations, food and medical industry companies, manufacturers of individual protective gear, key defense, space and nuclear sector enterprises and vital infrastructure facilities.