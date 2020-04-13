{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

13 patients die of coronavirus in Moscow

One of those dead had received treatment in a private clinic
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Another 13 people have died of the coronavirus in Moscow and one of these patients had undergone treatment in a private clinic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

"Thirteen patients, who had been diagnosed with double pneumonia and had tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow. Among them are patients aged between 29 and 80. The 29-year-old female patient had Down syndrome," the crisis center said.

Most patients had such concurrent diseases as chronic bronchitis, high blood pressure and cardiosclerosis. Five patients had diabetes. One of those dead had received treatment in a private clinic.

A total of 95 people diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Moscow.

On April 13-19, a range of further restrictions will be imposed in Moscow to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Practically all companies and organizations will suspend their work, but for government agencies, medical organizations, food and medical industry companies, manufacturers of individual protective gear, key defense, space and nuclear sector enterprises and vital infrastructure facilities.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
WHO does not recommend to use BCG vaccine against COVID
Two clinical trials addressing this question are underway and WHO will evaluate the evidence when it is available
Read more
Press review: Berlin nixes Russia’s space arms control and China’s Pacific muscle vexes US
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 7
Read more
China sends medical experts to Russia to fight coronavirus — foreign ministry
Spokesman for Chinese Foreign Ministry Lijian Zhao said that medical professionals departed for Russia on April 11
Read more
Press review: Russia embarks on biggest oil cut yet and Iran offers US coronavirus aid
Top stores in the Russian press on Monday, April 13
Read more
Timeframe of new agreement on oil output may be reconsidered — Novak
The OPEC+ nations early on Friday agreed to cut oil production by ten million barrels a day in May-June
Read more
Coronavirus case tally in Russia surpasses 15,700
A total of 1,045 people have been discharged to date. The total death toll has hit 130
Read more
Russia notifies Luxembourg, Malta about dividend tax increase
Changes will not affect interest gains paid on Eurobond loans, bond loans of Russian companies and loans extended by foreign banks, according to Russia's Finance Ministry
Read more
Putin lacks real-life communication - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also noted that Russian President works more intensively
Read more
Eight more coronavirus patients die in Moscow — crisis center
As of April 10, a total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 2,558 in 24 hours
The number of cases has reached 18,328
Read more
OPEC+ agree to cut daily production by 9.7 mln barrels
The previous OPEC+ online meeting on April 9 yielded only an agreement in principle to cut daily production by ten million barrels
Read more
Five countries send proposals to make KazSat-2R satellite to Kazakhstan
The planned budget for design, development and ground tests of the spacecraft amounted to $91.6 mln
Read more
Convention to warn about new diseases expected to appear
International legislation turned out not to be ready to put an obstacle to coronavirus, said plenipotentiary representative of the Russian government in Constitutional and Supreme Courts Mikhail Barshchevsky
Read more
Russia to spend $1.3 bln to construct two helicopter carriers — source
Construction contract is slated for signing in late April
Read more
Advanced nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Vladimir to be delivered to Russian Navy by late June
Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu confirmed at the ministry’s conference call on March 3 that the delivery of the Knyaz Vladimir was planned for this year
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
Russia unlikely to lift coronavirus restrictions by May 9 - deputy PM
According to Tatyana Golikova, Russia could end its restrictions over the coronavirus by this summer provided that citizens fully complied with the measures of social distancing and self-isolation
Read more
Putin: coronavirus situation in Russia not changing for better
Russian military medics may become involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus on the territory of Russia, the Russian president informed
Read more
First batch of upgraded T-90M ‘Proryv’ tanks delivered to Russian troops
It has received a principally new turret and a more powerful engine
Read more
Russia ascends to 15th place in the world on coronavirus case count
The total case count in Russia has grown to 18,328
Read more
Germany’s coronavirus recoveries exceed case tally for the first time
Some 57,606 people are undergoing treatment for coronavirus, with 60,200 recoveries
Read more
EEC ban on export of critical goods comes into force
The export ban is set for yellow onions, garlic, turnip, rye, rice, buckwheat, millet, cereals, granular flour and grain granules
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry working on new generation of g-force pilot protection gear
The gear will involve modern materials and technologies
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker delivers latest AK-12 assault rifles to troops ahead of schedule
The company CEO informed that the 2021 production has been rolled out
Read more
Global economy to face price chaos without deal to cut oil output - Kremlin
Russia is not the only country concerned over oil prices, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Growth in Covid cases in Moscow stem from people’s careless behavior - WHO
World Health Organization Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic also said that the growth might be explained by the fact that people often delay to call a doctor
Read more
S-400 teams repel enemy massive air strike in southern Russia drills
The anti-aircraft gunners arrived for the drills from the Leningrad Region in Russia’s northwest, after performing a 2,000 km march, according to the Western Military District’s press office
Read more
Pass system in Moscow and Moscow Region to go live from April 15
Passes will be required for everyone traveling by any kind of transport
Read more
Russian-built bridge across Euphrates lets farmers deliver produce to Deir ez-Zor
Locals recall that before the war there were twelve bridges across the Euphrates here, which got all destroyed by US bombardments
Read more
Putin discusses cutting oil output with Saudi Arabia's crown prince
The Kremlin press service said that the sides also agreed to continue Russian-Saudi contacts on this issue
Read more
Putin, Trump discuss situation on oil markets, strategic stability issues - Kremlin
The Russian leader congratulated his US counterpart and US Christians on Easter, the Kremlin added
Read more
Russian President’s health is excellent, says Kremlin Spokesman
Most staffers of the presidential administration regularly pass coronavirus tests, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russian military doctors cure seven Italians from coronavirus in Bergamo
In addition to that, by Monday the Russian specialists disinfected 52 medical and recovery facilities in Italy
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 13,500
As many as 1,045 people have recovered
Read more
Chernobyl wildfire rages on, despite almost 400 tonnes of water dropped already
The wildfire in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone started on April 4
Read more
Chinese scientists discover different COVID-19 effect on various primate species
They have concluded that the most suitable for experiments are the rhesus macaques as displaying strongest symptoms
Read more
Russia’s economic recovery will begin in Q3 of 2020, expert says
The government’s measures taken to support the economy and the agreements reached within OPEC+ will play a big part, according to the expert
Read more
Russia’s state arms seller to supply assault boats to Sub-Saharan Africa
This is the first contract for the supply of Russian-made final naval products to Sub-Saharan Africa over the past 20 years
Read more
Global actors may use coronavirus to reshape world without war — Belarus’ president
Lukashenko recalled the UN proposal to print 10% of global GDP worth of money to fight the economic ramifications of the coronavirus
Read more
Coronavirus most active at about 4 degrees Celsius, scientists say
At 70 degrees the virus dies within five minutes
Read more
This week in photos: Food lines in the US, Paris on lockdown and an empty Red Square
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Read more
Kremlin prefers Soviet Marshal Konev monument to be restored in Czech Republic or Russia
The monument to Marshal Konev was taken down from its pedestal by the decision of municipal authorities of the Prague-6 district, as they say, to be showcased in the ‘Museum of the 20th century’, which is still to be built
Read more
Brent crude oil price up 4.4% to $32.85 per barrel on London's ICE
WTI futures are up by 6.8% to $24.31 per barrel
Read more
Plans to seize territories of other planets harm international cooperation, says Roscosmos
US President Donald Trump signed an executive decree on Monday to support commercial exploitation of resources on the moon and other celestial bodies, directing the US administration to resist any attempt to view outer space as the public domain of mankind
Read more
Ten more coronavirus patients die in Moscow - crisis center
All these patients has concurrent cardio-vascular diseases, including cardiomyopathy, heart attack consequences, atherosclerosis
Read more
Russian agency rolls out test system that detects coronavirus in 15 to 20 minutes
Russia’s Federal Biomedical Agency can produce more than 50 chips per days
Read more
Over 37,000 Russians staying abroad apply for material assistance
Allowances to 6,088 of them have already been approved
Read more
OPEC+ to continue talks on unfinished deal on Sunday evening
Sunday’s meeting will be co-chaired by the energy ministers of Russia and Saudi Arabia
Read more
Roscosmos plans to present Sfera satellite program to government in Q2 2020
The majority of agencies have already endorsed it
Read more
Base of one of Russian anti-Covid vaccine is already in use, says sanitary watchdog chief
As of April 10, a total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Oil price after OPEC+ deal to stay within $30-40 per barrel - Lukoil vice-president
Leonid Fedun admitted that the deal with OPEC had negative aspects too
Read more