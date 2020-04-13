A hydrologist in the Arctic: freedom and commitment

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS. Elena Stripnik’s dearest dreams have always been about the Arctic. Her childhood was in Kerch (in the Crimea). In the early 1970s she came to the North and chose not to return. She stayed in Arkhangelsk.

The Arctic dream

For many years, whenever I need any information or comment on processes in a river or in a sea, I call Elena Skripnik. Nobody else could explain them so clearly. All those waves, coming tides, Arctic winds, cyclones and anticyclones - they seem alive. Watch them closely if you want to understand them.

Besides, you should love the wild nature. Elena Skripnik loves them all, since her childhood. She was the first among school students, who knew clearly what she would be doing - she would work in hydro-meteorology.

Elena remembers her father, a pilot. He used to pilot aircraft with the open cockpit. "I fly and sing," he used to say about those flights.

"My dad was a dreamer, he loved the nature. He could wake up me and my brother early in the morning or at night to bring us to the balcony so that we could see an emerging thunderstorm. When the first satellite was launched, he took us to the sea coast, to a rock, to show where it was flying," Elena said.

However, making the Arctic dream come true was not easy. She learned that girls were not allowed to study glaciers. Students in ocean studies also were only boys. Thus Elena decided to study aerology in Leningrad (presently - St. Petersburg). She took a distance-learning course.

For exams she came to St. Petersburg, where she enjoyed going to theaters and museums. After the second year, together with a friend she traveled to Odessa, where they came across the Odessa Hydro-Meteorology Institute. She wandered the building to find the Hydrology Department’s dean.

"I open the door and see a young man, relaxed, legs on the table. He asks: "How can I help you?" I thought he was a student. But later on I realize he’s the dean. I say: "I’d like to continue education at your institute." He replies: "If within one month you pass seven exams and 14 tests, you are in." My decision is - sure, I’ll do it," Elena said with a smile.

The freedom

She continued studies at the Odessa institute. During the final year, she learned girls are never sent to work in the Arctic. To Amderma, the Nenets Region’s north-west, about which she had been dreaming, went three boys. The Arctic-most destination, where a girl could go, was Arkhangelsk. She began working there in 1972.

"We came there in August, the heat was unbearable, I was waiting for a real winter, but in vain - that year the winter was warm: it rained even on the New Year," she said, adding it took her quite a time to get used to the local dialect. "I had a feeling they spoke as if "inside" themselves."

The Pomors, whom the girl imagined as very romantic people, turned out to be rather distanced. The young specialist got accommodation in a wooden house without any conveniences, though in a very scenic place on the Solombalka River.

"I can see now that if back then I had a comfortable accommodation or a hostel room, I wouldn’t have understood many things about Arkhangelsk. I had a feeling of freedom, when I do not need to explain anything to anyone, how I live, why and what I achieve. It was a strange feeling for me, coming from Crimea, where ambitions and prestige matter a lot. I feel comfortable in Arkhangelsk, though now I do not really like the city, but this inner freedom - I have the feeling only here. People here would open to you only if they like you."

After four years in Arkhangelsk, Elena and her husband, a meteorologist, were about to move to Leningrad to take post-graduate courses. Quite unexpectedly she learns the hydro-meteorology service was organizing a branch in Amderma. That very Amderma, in the very Arctic - her big dream. Elena wrote a letter to Artur Chilingarov (a Polar explorer) saying - we are specialists who would love to work there.

"I tell my husband - no, we are not going to Leningrad. Chilingarov replied - I’m waiting for you. We pack books in boxes, send them, and were allowed to have a week off - we rush to Kerch, and from there - right to Amderma," she said.

A swimming suit and a cezve

Formally speaking, Elena Skripnik has made a major input in year-round navigation in the White, south-eastern Barents and south-western Kara seas; in the Ice Berth operation on the Kara Sea’s shore and in the Ob Bay.

At times, they had to dig their way out from the house. To the parents, who lived in Crimea, Elena sent pictures of unbelievable trees in the tundra. They are only a few dozen centimeters high, but they are real trees - they never grow higher in the tundra.

Any hydrologist or ocean scientist works routinely with tables and maps, comparing various data. Next moment, a specialist may be onboard a plane to explore the ice, or onboard a nuclear-powered icebreaker. In Amderma, Elena got onboard the Sibir icebreaker to see how forecasts work when an icebreaker escorts vessels.

"I got onboard unexpectedly and very quickly and could not take many belongings. I was surprised to see onboard a swimming pool, and learned I could make coffee there. Someone told me: we are flying to Amderma, anything for you from there? I say: a swimming suit and a cezve (a Turkish coffee pot)! Imagine, they did it! And dropped on the deck for me a swimming suit and a cezve!"