Aeroflot brings nearly 26,000 Russians home from overseas

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia's national air carrier Aeroflot brought nearly 26,000 Russians home from abroad on March 14-20, the company's spokesperson Yulia Spivakova told reporters.

"According to preliminary data, Aeroflot brought nearly 26,000 Russian citizens home from coronavirus-hit countries on March 14-20," she pointed out.

Flights to and from most countries have been suspended and Russian air carriers are conducting flights to bring Russian nationals back home.

A total of 2,700 people returned from Prague, 2,200 from Paris, 1,700 from Vienna, another 1,700 from Barcelona, 1,600 from Amsterdam, and 1,400 from Berlin, Spivakova specified.

"Aeroflot continues to carry out regular and charter flights to provide Russian nationals with the opportunity to return home," the company spokesperson emphasized.