Never again: Political repressions must not recur, says lower house speaker

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Political repressions must never be repeated, and the experience that society gained from them will determine its future, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told journalists on Russia’s Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions.

"This must never again be repeated. We cannot change the past, but it is in our power to learn lessons and preserve its memory," the speaker highlighted. "It will largely determine the present and the future of the country, society and the people," he warned.

Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions in Russia has been commemorated each October 30 ever since 1991. On this date and the day before it, rallies and ceremonies are held nationwide to honor and preserve the memory of the victims of repression, and to remind younger generations of the tragic pages of the history of the 20th century. The exact number of victims of the Soviet-era political repressions remains unknown, but, according to some estimates, it may be as high as over 10 million people.