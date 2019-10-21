55 attacks on journalists registered in Ukraine since early 2019

KIEV, October 21. More than 50 cases of physical aggression against journalists have been registered in Ukraine in nine months of this year, according to the report "The index of physical security of journalists in Ukraine" made by the National Union of Ukraine’s Journalists.

"In July, August and September, 19 attacks were carried out on journalists in Ukraine, and 36 attacks were carried out during the first half of the year. In the third quarter of 2019, most cases of violence against media employees were registered in Kiev - six - and there were four cases in Odessa. In nine months, a total of 55 cases of physical aggression against Ukrainian journalists were registered," the report says.

Last week Benjamin Moreau, deputy head of UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, expressed concerns over the situation regarding security of journalists in Ukraine and the impunity of crimes against mass media representatives in his speech at a session of Verkhovna Rada’s Committee for the Freedom of Speech.