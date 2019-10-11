Alexei Leonov wrote legendary pages in history of space exploration, says Putin

"Immeasurably devoted to the cause of his life, he authored bright and truly legendary pages in the chronicle of space exploration and in the history of our country," Putin said in a message of condolences to Leonov’s widow Svetlana and daughter Oksana. The message was published on the Kremlin’s website.

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, who died in Moscow on Friday at 85, wrote bright and legendary pages in the history of space exploration.

Alexei Leonov, first person to walk in space, dead at 85

Putin shared a warm relationship with Leonov and admired his courage, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS earlier.

"They knew each other very well. Putin held Leonov in high esteem. They had lengthy conversations many times. Putin always admired Leonov’s courage and believed he was a man among men, with a capital M," Peskov said, adding that Putin was deeply aggrieved by Leonov’s death.

Peskov was unable to say if Putin would attend Leonov’s funeral.