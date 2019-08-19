The Fifth International Fireworks Festival was held in Moscow's Brateevsky Park. Eight teams from Asia, Europe and North America put on spectacular fireworks shows. Each display took 8 minutes. This year, the festival was devoted to the topic of the theatre. Team Russia took first, being crowned the winners of the competition. Take a look at the brightest international summer event in this photo gallery.
International fireworks festival lights up Moscow skyline
Team Russia took first, being crowned the winners of the competition
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 10
People watching a fireworks display over Brateevsky Park during the 5th Rostec International Fireworks Festival© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Eight teams from Asia, Europe and North America took part in the event© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
The event marked the Year of Theatre© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
The last year's winner, a team from Slovakia, opened the festival© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Each display took 8 minutes© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
This year, team Russia won the contest© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
The festival is one of the landmark professional events in the world of pyrotechnics© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Two Tu-160 strategic bombers redeploy from Chukotka to south Russia in drills
The crews covered a distance of over 8,000 kilometers, as reported by the press office of Russia’s Defense Ministry
Read more
Russia, Venezuela sign agreement on visits by military ships
The document was inked at a meeting in Moscow
Read more
US, UK escalate tensions in Persian Gulf, says Russian embassy
The embassy noted that for many years, Russia has supported a diplomatic approach to overcoming crises in the region
Read more
US continues to have predominant military influence in Africa, expert says
Africa has now become a foothold of two superpowers, the USA and China, who continue to coexist with each other "more or less painlessly," the expert claims
Read more
Bird strike compels airliner carrying over 230 people to make belly landing near Moscow
The plane's engines were presumably knocked out by a bird strike
Read more
Russian oil companies earn nearly $1 bln thanks to US sanctions — Bloomberg
The demand for Urals oil in the Mediterranean region is at its historic peak, according to analysts polled by the agency
Read more
Iranian Grace 1 tanker sails out of Gibraltar — media
On Thursday, Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization reported that the tanker had changed its name from Grace 1 to Adrian Darya and was heading to one of the Mediterranean ports
Read more
Decision to make emergency landing in cornfield made after second engine fails — pilot
An Ural Airlines Airbus A321 en route from Moscow to Simferopol made a belly landing near Zhukovsky International Airport earlier on Thursday
Read more
Chukotka-bound Tu-160 flights not aimed at bullying US, assures Russian defense chief
Sergei Shoigu added that the US was aware of the Russian aircraft’s flights
Read more
PM Abe vows Japan will never take part in wars on WW2 surrender anniversary
Japan lost 3.1 million people in the war
Read more
Tomb dated 6th century BC found near Crimea’s Kerch
So far, archaeologists opened one small tomb, measuring 70 by 40 centimeters, which turned out to be empty
Read more
Russia invites Trump, Kim Jong-un for 75th anniversary of WWII victory events — Kremlin
Paris confirmed Macron’s participation in the celebration of the 75th V-Day anniversary
Read more
India, Pakistan should resolve Kashmir issue bilaterally — Russian diplomat
The diplomat added that Moscow was highly concerned about the potential escalation
Read more
Over 1 mln people attend Army Games competitions — Russian defense ministry
Some 100,000 people visited the Russian fan zone, which for the first time ever was created at the Patriot Park near Moscow
Read more
Beloyarsk NPP unit 4 shut down due to false activation of protection system
The radiation level around the nuclear plant is within the background limits
Read more
Russia, China offer to help Venezuela in preparing for 2020 Olympics — Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that "many athletes" will be able to go to Russia and China for training
Read more
Gromov Institute confirms authenticity of A321 crew talks posted on Internet
The transcript was possibly published by radio amateurs
Read more
Who stole Russia’s diplomatic property, Mr. Bolton? Moscow slams US ‘missile tech’ smear
Washington "kidnapped a large number of Russian citizens from third countries," the Russian diplomat claimed
Read more
Aviation officials continue to decode black boxes of A321 plane
On Thursday, an Ural Airlines Airbus A321, headed from Moscow to Crimea’s Simferopol, performed an emergency landing in the countryside near Zhukovsky International Airport
Read more
Press review: What caused the A321 bird strike and Zelensky turns to Trump for help
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 16
Read more
US court issues warrant to seize Iranian oil tanker Grace 1
On July 4, Gibraltar’s authorities detained the Grace 1 oil tanker flying the Panamanian flag on suspicion of carrying oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions
Read more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversees new test launches of missiles
Kyodo reported that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the country’s eastern coast into the Sea of Japan
Read more
Belly-landed Airbus A321’s first officer discharged from hospital
On Saturday, the entire crew of the plane, including pilot-in-command Damir Yusupov and first officer Georgy Murzin, attended a football match in Yekaterinburg
Read more
Georgia's hotel owners seek compensation for losses due to tourist decline from Russia
Kobuleti Mayor Mirian Katamdze met with the protesters, promising to resolve the issue
Read more
Communist Party rally for fair elections kicks off in downtown Moscow
The leader of the Communists, Gennady Zyuganov, and other representatives of the Communist Party’s leadership, State Duma deputies, politicians, and public figures are taking part in the rally
Read more
Press review: Iran threatens to sink Israeli ships and Turkey rattled by Syrian win
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 13
Read more
At least eight dead, 10 injured in hotel fire in Ukrainian city of Odessa
According to the Ukrainian Emergency Situations Service, a fire at Tokyo Star hotel was reported to break out on the second floor of the hotel in early hours of August 17
Read more
Military expert rejects Bolton’s claim Russia stole hypersonic technologies from US
Domestic hypersonic technologies rely on the gigantic scientific and technical potential created in the USSR, the expert said
Read more
Kremlin notes Delpal’s transfer to house arrest in the run-up to Putin-Macron meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed this case with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told
Read more
EU Commission president hospitalized for urgent surgery - press service
Jean-Claude Juncker had to shorten his holiday in Austria for medical reasons
Read more
Ukraine’s opposition accuses Zelensky of unwillingness to settle Donbass conflict
The statement came after the Servant of the People’s leader, Dmitry Razumkov, had said that it would take time to settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine
Read more
Indian forces in Kashmir put on high alert — agency
The move is taken against possible attempt by Pakistan-backed terrorist groups to carry out attacks, the agency quotes official sources as saying
Read more
Russian Defense Minister declares 5th International Army Games closed
The closing ceremony ended with an illumination show and a ten-minute fireworks display
Read more
Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket to be taken to launch pad on August 19
It will be the first time that a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket will be used for sending a manned spacecraft to the orbi
Read more
Russian tennis player Kuznetsova thrashes world No. 2 Barty in WTA Cincinnati semifinals
She has reached a WTA final for the first time since July 30, 2018
Read more
Russian defense minister invites NATO teams to International Army Games
Shoigu said that the International Army Games give its participants an opportunity to demonstrate their military equipment and look at the equipment of other states
Read more
Russia to feature export version of 5th-generation Su-57 fighter at MAKS air show
The Su-57E fighter and the Il-112VE military transport plane will be the main exhibits of the Russian exposition’s military segment at the airshow
Read more
Plane crash landing in Moscow region leaves 55 injured
The plane struck a flock of birds shortly after takeoff
Read more
Putin awards Hero of Russia titles to pilots of belly-landed aircraft
Other crew were decorated with the Orders of Courage
Read more